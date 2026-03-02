Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 joint training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Austin D. Griswold, the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command Manager from America’s First Corps G3 Aviation Integration, and Australian Cpt. Deklan Boyle, Multi-Domain Strike Specialist, 54 Siege Battery, 14th Regiment of the Royal Australian Artillery, discuss operational details related to the airspace portion of the Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Redhorse, Thailand, on March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Chavero)