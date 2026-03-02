(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 joint training exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 joint training exercise

    THAILAND

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Chavero 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Sgt. Austin D. Griswold, the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command Manager from America’s First Corps G3 Aviation Integration, and Australian Cpt. Deklan Boyle, Multi-Domain Strike Specialist, 54 Siege Battery, 14th Regiment of the Royal Australian Artillery, discuss operational details related to the airspace portion of the Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Redhorse, Thailand, on March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Chavero)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 00:06
    Photo ID: 9552019
    VIRIN: 260302-Z-YM622-1006
    Resolution: 8288x5520
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 joint training exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Christopher Chavero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australian army
    Cobra Gold 2026

