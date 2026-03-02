(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2CAB, ROK Navy Special Warfare Flotilla Formalize Training Cooperative Framework [Image 9 of 9]

    2CAB, ROK Navy Special Warfare Flotilla Formalize Training Cooperative Framework

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.22.2026

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Leaders from the ROK Navy Special Warfare Flotilla (NSWF) and the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, formalized a Training Cooperative Framework agreement at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2026. The agreement reinforces a shared commitment to advancing training objectives, strengthening the enduring ROK-U.S. partnership, and enhancing interoperability, readiness, and combined capabilities across the Korean Peninsula. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 21:08
    Photo ID: 9551899
    VIRIN: 260223-O-A1109-1009
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 496.11 KB
    Location: KR
    2ID
    U.S.Army
    2CAB
    EighthArmy

