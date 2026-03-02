Leaders from the ROK Navy Special Warfare Flotilla (NSWF) and the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, formalized a Training Cooperative Framework agreement at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2026. The agreement reinforces a shared commitment to advancing training objectives, strengthening the enduring ROK-U.S. partnership, and enhancing interoperability, readiness, and combined capabilities across the Korean Peninsula. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 21:08
|Photo ID:
|9551891
|VIRIN:
|260223-O-A1109-1001
|Resolution:
|1772x1181
|Size:
|447.67 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CAB, ROK Navy Special Warfare Flotilla Formalize Training Cooperative Framework [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.