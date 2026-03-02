2CAB, ROK Navy Special Warfare Flotilla Formalize Training Cooperative Framework

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders from the ROK Navy Special Warfare Flotilla (NSWF) and the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, formalized a Training Cooperative Framework agreement at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2026. The agreement reinforces a shared commitment to advancing training objectives, strengthening the enduring ROK-U.S. partnership, and enhancing interoperability, readiness, and combined capabilities across the Korean Peninsula. (Courtesy photo)