U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 188th Wing, Arkansas Air National Guard, pose for a group photo during exercise Sentry South 26-2 in Gulfport, Mississippi, March 3, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 19:30
|Photo ID:
|9551757
|VIRIN:
|260305-Z-PI893-1034
|Resolution:
|5367x3571
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 188th Wing Airmen Pose for Group Photo During Sentry South 26-2 [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Dylan McCrink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.