A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II conducts a fly-by during exercise Sentry South 26-2 over Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, March 4, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 19:30
|Photo ID:
|9551738
|VIRIN:
|260304-Z-PI893-1496
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A Lightning II Performs Fly-By During Sentry South 26-2 [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Dylan McCrink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.