(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    50th JCTE [Image 27 of 37]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    50th JCTE

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Dani Johnson 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    Coast Guard Culinary Specialist 3 Eizan Hall decorates a cake during the Basic Pastry Skills Salon Feb. 28, 2026 at Fort Lee, Va. The 50th annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise started Feb. 27 at MacLaughlin Fitness Center and continues until March 4. JCTE is about improving readiness of our armed forces. The competing military members hone their skills as culinary arts specialists and improve the quality of food services to their units, enabling them to better perform their duties at home and in a tactical environment. The exercise, administered by the Joint Culinary Training Center, is the largest American Culinary Federation-sanctioned competition in North America and showcased the talent of more than 140 military chefs from five military services around the globe and three international teams - France, United Kingdom, and Germany.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 18:10
    Photo ID: 9551545
    VIRIN: 260227-A-ER536-1037
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th JCTE [Image 37 of 37], by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE
    50th JCTE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery