MQ-9 takes off over Holloman

An MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 29th Attack Squadron takes off during a routine training flight over Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 11, 2026. Holloman’s highly-trained MQ-9 sensor operators conduct more than 180,000 simulated and in-air flight hours in 2025, improving readiness for American and allied servicemembers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)