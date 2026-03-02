MQ-9 takes off over Holloman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 29th Attack Squadron takes off during a routine training flight over Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 11, 2026. Holloman serves as the primary training center for MQ-9s, producing combat-ready aircrew capable of supporting global intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strike operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)