An MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 29th Attack Squadron takes off during a routine training flight over Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 11, 2026. Holloman serves as the primary training center for MQ-9s, producing combat-ready aircrew capable of supporting global intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strike operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)
This work, MQ-9 takes off over Holloman [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.