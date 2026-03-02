(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MQ-9 takes off over Holloman [Image 1 of 4]

    MQ-9 takes off over Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop 

    49th Wing

    An MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 29th Attack Squadron takes off during a routine training flight over Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 11, 2026. Holloman serves as the primary training center for MQ-9s, producing combat-ready aircrew capable of supporting global intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strike operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 16:30
    Photo ID: 9551403
    VIRIN: 260211-F-AS732-1002
    Resolution: 6646x3738
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-9 takes off over Holloman [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

