    410th Contracting Support Brigade Town Hall [Image 1 of 5]

    410th Contracting Support Brigade Town Hall

    JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    MICC Command Team Brig Gen. Freddy Adams, Mr. Clay Cole, and Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright joined leaders and staff from the 410th Contracting Support Brigade for a town hall this past Wednesday. Effective Jan15th, the 410th CSB is now officially attached to MICC as part of Army Contracting Command’s plan to better support U.S. Army operations in the Western Hemisphere. The MICC Command was joined by Col. Kenneth Bulthuis, 410th CSB Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Deaquennette S. Thomas, 410th CSB command sergeant major, who engaged with brigade personnel both in person and virtually at their unit locations. The transition of the 410th CSB is proceeding in phases. MICC G3/5/7 is coordinating with ACC, Field Directorate Office -Fort Sam Houston, and the 410th CSB to ensure a smooth changeover and ongoing mission support.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 16:07
    Photo ID: 9551395
    VIRIN: 260304-D-WK488-1558
    Location: JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    This work, 410th Contracting Support Brigade Town Hall [Image 5 of 5], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS

    ACC
    AMC
    Fort Sam Houston
    JBSA
    MICC
    Army Contracting

