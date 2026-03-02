410th Contracting Support Brigade Town Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MICC Command Team Brig Gen. Freddy Adams, Mr. Clay Cole, and Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright joined leaders and staff from the 410th Contracting Support Brigade for a town hall this past Wednesday. Effective Jan15th, the 410th CSB is now officially attached to MICC as part of Army Contracting Command’s plan to better support U.S. Army operations in the Western Hemisphere. The MICC Command was joined by Col. Kenneth Bulthuis, 410th CSB Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Deaquennette S. Thomas, 410th CSB command sergeant major, who engaged with brigade personnel both in person and virtually at their unit locations. The transition of the 410th CSB is proceeding in phases. MICC G3/5/7 is coordinating with ACC, Field Directorate Office -Fort Sam Houston, and the 410th CSB to ensure a smooth changeover and ongoing mission support.