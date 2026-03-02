(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres 

    NMRTC Pensacola

    26013-N-AT886-1128 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 13, 2026) Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola’s Sailors and staff present their awards at Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 13, 2026. An awards ceremony was held to recognize the Sailors and staff for their contribution to operational readiness and patient care. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)

    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by SA Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    NMRTC
    NMRTC Pensacola
    Pensacola

