Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026

26013-N-AT886-1128 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 13, 2026) Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola’s Sailors and staff present their awards at Naval Hospital Pensacola on Feb. 13, 2026. An awards ceremony was held to recognize the Sailors and staff for their contribution to operational readiness and patient care. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)