Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026

26013-N-AT886-1118 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 13, 2026) Robin Murta, Lead Nurse Consultant at Naval Hospital Pensacola, is awarded a Defense Health Agency, Employee of the Quarter, 4th by hospital director Capt. Frank Axelsen, Feb. 13, 2026 at Naval Hospital Pensacola. Murta directly enhanced force readiness by optimizing the medical management of 362 critical active-duty and beneficiary cases. Even during a period of reduced staffing, her innovative strategies ensured the seamless transition of care, decreasing fragmentation and accelerating the return of service members to their units. Her work is a testament to how expert case management sustains the health and deployability of the force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)