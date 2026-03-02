(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026 [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres 

    NMRTC Pensacola

    26013-N-AT886-1118 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 13, 2026) Robin Murta, Lead Nurse Consultant at Naval Hospital Pensacola, is awarded a Defense Health Agency, Employee of the Quarter, 4th by hospital director Capt. Frank Axelsen, Feb. 13, 2026 at Naval Hospital Pensacola. Murta directly enhanced force readiness by optimizing the medical management of 362 critical active-duty and beneficiary cases. Even during a period of reduced staffing, her innovative strategies ensured the seamless transition of care, decreasing fragmentation and accelerating the return of service members to their units. Her work is a testament to how expert case management sustains the health and deployability of the force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 15:59
    Photo ID: 9551386
    VIRIN: 260213-N-AT886-1118
    Resolution: 3440x2288
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by SA Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Station Pensacola
    Navy Medicine
    NMRTC
    NMRTC Pensacola

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery