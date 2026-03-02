U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Yahdi Kelly, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, participates in an annual weapons load competition, Feb. 27, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Behind every sortie are maintainers whose expertise enables combat airpower, and the competition highlighted the technical skills and attention to detail these Airmen use to sustain lethality. The work on the flightline ensures aircraft are ready to deliver combat capability when called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 16:05
|Photo ID:
|9551378
|VIRIN:
|260227-F-CQ970-1199
|Resolution:
|5637x3751
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Luke Holds Annual Weapons Load Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS