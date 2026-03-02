Luke Holds Annual Weapons Load Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Cota, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, participates in an annual weapons load competition, Feb. 27, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The event showcased Airmen demonstrating the technical skills and attention to detail that sustain lethality and ensure aircraft are ready to deliver combat capability when called upon. While the event celebrates the pride and culture of the maintenance community, it also reflects a mindset focused on readiness, where every task contributes to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)