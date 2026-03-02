(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke Holds Annual Weapons Load Competition [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Luke Holds Annual Weapons Load Competition

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Cota, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, participates in an annual weapons load competition, Feb. 27, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The event showcased Airmen demonstrating the technical skills and attention to detail that sustain lethality and ensure aircraft are ready to deliver combat capability when called upon. While the event celebrates the pride and culture of the maintenance community, it also reflects a mindset focused on readiness, where every task contributes to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 16:05
    Photo ID: 9551377
    VIRIN: 260227-F-CQ970-1136
    Resolution: 5691x3786
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Holds Annual Weapons Load Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Luke Holds Annual Weapons Load Competition
    Luke Holds Annual Weapons Load Competition
    Luke Holds Annual Weapons Load Competition
    Luke Holds Annual Weapons Load Competition
    Luke Holds Annual Weapons Load Competition
    Luke Holds Annual Weapons Load Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    military
    Luke Air Force base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery