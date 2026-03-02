(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USW(P&R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour [Image 64 of 66]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness Anthony Tata, attend the Rodeo, meets Gold Star Families and gives the oath of enlistment to approximately 500 new Department of War recruits during Armed Forces Appreciation Day in Houston, Texas, March 4, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 11:32
    Photo ID: 9550660
    VIRIN: 260304-D-VQ832-4428
    Resolution: 7770x5180
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USW(P&R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour [Image 66 of 66], by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour
    USW(P&amp;R) Tata's Armed Forces Appreciation Day Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rodeo
    Armed Forces Appreciation Day
    Department of War
    Gold Star
    Anthony Tata
    Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery