Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness Anthony Tata, attend the Rodeo, meets Gold Star Families and gives the oath of enlistment to approximately 500 new Department of War recruits during Armed Forces Appreciation Day in Houston, Texas, March 4, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton)
|03.05.2026
|03.05.2026 11:32
|9550661
|260304-D-VQ832-4481
|7218x4812
|5.99 MB
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|2
|0
