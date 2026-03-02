Soldiers Receive Recognition USAG Wiesbaden

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ivy Roberson Olga Rios from Multi-Domain Command-Europe is recognized for his efforts during the USAG Wiesbaden Commanders' Installation Integration & Sync on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, Mar. 5 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon/Multi-Domain Command-Europe)