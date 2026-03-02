(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers Receive Recognition USAG Wiesbaden [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers Receive Recognition USAG Wiesbaden

    HESSEN, GERMANY

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    U.S. Army Cpt. Olga Rios from 2nd Theater Signal Brigade is recognized for her efforts during the USAG Wiesbaden Commanders' Installation Integration & Sync on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, Mar. 5 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon/Multi-Domain Command-Europe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 08:22
    Photo ID: 9550233
    VIRIN: 260305-A-IU004-3822
    Resolution: 2048x1252
    Size: 897.56 KB
    Location: HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Receive Recognition USAG Wiesbaden [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers Receive Recognition USAG Wiesbaden
    Soldiers Receive Recognition USAG Wiesbaden
    Soldiers Receive Recognition USAG Wiesbaden

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wiesbaden
    USAEUR
    CIS2
    USAEUR AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery