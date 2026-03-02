U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, completed a counter landing operation as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 07:20
|Photo ID:
|9550217
|VIRIN:
|260228-M-EJ587-1094
|Resolution:
|6511x4343
|Size:
|6.4 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Royal Thai Marines Learn Mass Casualty Evacuation Procedures During Exercise Cobra Gold 26 [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.