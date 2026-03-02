Task Force Ashland Marines, Royal Thai Marines Learn Mass Casualty Evacuation Procedures During Exercise Cobra Gold 26

U.S. Navy Lt. Jennifer Minjares, left, an emergency room nurse assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, addresses Royal Thai Marines during a mass casualty evacuation drill as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)
|02.27.2026
|03.05.2026 07:20
|9550216
|260227-M-EJ587-1071
|7548x5034
|5.73 MB
|TH
|0
|0
