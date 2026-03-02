(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Ashland Marines, Royal Thai Marines Learn Mass Casualty Evacuation Procedures During Exercise Cobra Gold 26 [Image 1 of 2]

    Task Force Ashland Marines, Royal Thai Marines Learn Mass Casualty Evacuation Procedures During Exercise Cobra Gold 26

    THAILAND

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Lt. Jennifer Minjares, left, an emergency room nurse assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, addresses Royal Thai Marines during a mass casualty evacuation drill as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 07:20
    Photo ID: 9550216
    VIRIN: 260227-M-EJ587-1071
    Resolution: 7548x5034
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Royal Thai Marines Learn Mass Casualty Evacuation Procedures During Exercise Cobra Gold 26 [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, Cobra Gold, Thailand, TFA

