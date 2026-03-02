Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Counter Defense Rehearsal of Concepts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ethan Garza, left, an amphibious combat vehicle crewman assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, aims down the sight of a M240B medium machinegun during a counter landing defense training exercise as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. Garza is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)