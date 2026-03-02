(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Counter Defense Rehearsal of Concepts [Image 4 of 4]

    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Counter Defense Rehearsal of Concepts

    HAT YAO, THAILAND

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ethan Garza, left, an amphibious combat vehicle crewman assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, aims down the sight of a M240B medium machinegun during a counter landing defense training exercise as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. Garza is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Counter Defense Rehearsal of Concepts [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

