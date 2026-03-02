U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ethan Garza, left, an amphibious combat vehicle crewman assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, aims down the sight of a M240B medium machinegun during a counter landing defense training exercise as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. Garza is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 05:03
|Photo ID:
|9550185
|VIRIN:
|260226-M-EU506-2179
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|23.51 MB
|Location:
|HAT YAO, TH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Counter Defense Rehearsal of Concepts [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.