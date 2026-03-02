Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Counter Defense Rehearsal of Concepts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Daniel Liston, a platoon commander assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, maps out defensive positions during a rehearsal of concepts brief for an upcoming counter defensive exercise as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. Liston is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)