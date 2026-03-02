A U.S. Air Force Loadmaster, assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, signals for his team to drop two pallets of cargo from a C-130 aircraft over Chabelley, Djibouti, Feb. 21, 2026. This cargo contained food, water, and toys for the Chabelley villagers. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Grady Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 02:33
|Photo ID:
|9550128
|VIRIN:
|260221-A-FE328-2012
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Loadmaster signals his team to drop cargo aboard a C-130 aircraft. [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Grady Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.