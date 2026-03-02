Air Force Loadmaster signals his team to drop cargo aboard a C-130 aircraft.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Loadmaster, assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, signals for his team to drop two pallets of cargo from a C-130 aircraft over Chabelley, Djibouti, Feb. 21, 2026. This cargo contained food, water, and toys for the Chabelley villagers. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Grady Chapman)