U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Roger “Copper” Pettit, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Loadmaster Superintendent, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, prepares to execute a C-130 cargo drop over Chabelley, Djibouti, Feb. 21, 2026. This cargo operation supported the local population and validated the Airlift Squadron’s ability to conduct aerial resupply. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Grady Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9550126
|VIRIN:
|260221-A-FE328-2006
|Resolution:
|5433x5464
|Size:
|10.06 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Roger "Copper" Pettit prepares for a C-130 cargo operation. [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Grady Chapman, identified by DVIDS