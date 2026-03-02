(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Roger "Copper" Pettit prepares for a C-130 cargo operation.

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Roger “Copper” Pettit prepares for a C-130 cargo operation.

    DJIBOUTI

    02.20.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Grady Chapman 

    55th Public Affairs Company (DINFOS)   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Roger “Copper” Pettit, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Loadmaster Superintendent, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, prepares to execute a C-130 cargo drop over Chabelley, Djibouti, Feb. 21, 2026. This cargo operation supported the local population and validated the Airlift Squadron’s ability to conduct aerial resupply. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Grady Chapman)

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Roger “Copper” Pettit prepares for a C-130 cargo operation.
    Air Force Loadmaster signals his team to drop cargo aboard a C-130 aircraft.

