U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Roger “Copper” Pettit prepares for a C-130 cargo operation.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Roger “Copper” Pettit, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Loadmaster Superintendent, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, prepares to execute a C-130 cargo drop over Chabelley, Djibouti, Feb. 21, 2026. This cargo operation supported the local population and validated the Airlift Squadron’s ability to conduct aerial resupply. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Grady Chapman)