Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve combat medics participate in training Feb. 23, 2026, for 68W Sustainment Training at a building coordinated through the Medical Simulations Training Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Between January and March 2026, more than 90 combat medics are completing the training according to career field requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)