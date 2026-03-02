(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training [Image 67 of 78]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Army Reserve combat medics participate in training Feb. 23, 2026, for 68W Sustainment Training at a building coordinated through the Medical Simulations Training Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Between January and March 2026, more than 90 combat medics are completing the training according to career field requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 00:30
    Photo ID: 9549958
    VIRIN: 260224-A-OK556-1914
    Resolution: 4752x3168
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training [Image 78 of 78], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Army Reserve Medical Command, 68W, combat medic, IMCOM
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training
    Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery