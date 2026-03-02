(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CNRH attends Kolekole Pass MOU signing ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    CNRH attends Kolekole Pass MOU signing ceremony

    KOLEKOLE PASS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Rear Adm. Brad Collins, Navy Region Hawaii commander, reinforces the importance of partnership and cooperation during an interview with a reporter, following the Kolekole Pass Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony at the Navy Lualualei Annex, March 4, 2026. The ceremony renewed a collaborative agreement between the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA), Department of Emergency Management (DEM), and the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) regarding coordinated access to Kolekole Pass during emergencies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 21:59
    Photo ID: 9549837
    VIRIN: 260304-N-QV397-1207
    Resolution: 5177x3451
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: KOLEKOLE PASS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNRH attends Kolekole Pass MOU signing ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNRH attends Kolekole Pass MOU signing ceremony
    CNRH attends Kolekole Pass MOU signing ceremony

    TAGS

    kolekole pass
    Navy Region Hawaii
    memorandum of understanding
    Brad Collins
    Lualualei Annex

