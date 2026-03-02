CNRH attends Kolekole Pass MOU signing ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Rear Adm. Brad Collins, Navy Region Hawaii commander, reinforces the importance of partnership and cooperation in his remarks during the Kolekole Pass Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony at the Navy Lualualei Annex, March 4, 2026. The ceremony renewed a collaborative agreement between the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA), Department of Emergency Management (DEM), and the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) regarding coordinated access to Kolekole Pass during emergencies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)