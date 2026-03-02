(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    LAMAT 2026: U.S. Air Force audiologists expand hearing care in Saint Kitts and Nevis

    LAMAT 2026: U.S. Air Force audiologists expand hearing care in Saint Kitts and Nevis

    SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    Dr. Joe Dansie, Hear for a Purpose audiologist, shapes a custom hearing aid mold in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, Feb. 27, 2026. The custom hearing aids allowed patients to receive personalized devices after completing hearing evaluations at local clinics during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 17:35
    This work, LAMAT 2026: U.S. Air Force audiologists expand hearing care in Saint Kitts and Nevis [Image 18 of 18], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LAMAT 2026: U.S. Air Force audiologists expand hearing care in Saint Kitts and Nevis

