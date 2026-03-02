Dr. Joe Dansie, Hear for a Purpose audiologist, shapes a custom hearing aid mold in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, Feb. 27, 2026. The custom hearing aids allowed patients to receive personalized devices after completing hearing evaluations at local clinics during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
LAMAT 2026: U.S. Air Force audiologists expand hearing care in Saint Kitts and Nevis
