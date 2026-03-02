LAMAT 2026: U.S. Air Force audiologists expand hearing care in Saint Kitts and Nevis

Photo By Andrea Jenkins | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Johnny Foster, 711th Human Performance Wing audiologist, conducts a hearing test with a 5 year old pediatric patient at Pogson Health Centre in Sandy Point, Saint Kitts, March 2, 2026. Foster’s work contributed to the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, which focused on collaborative care and sustainable health system development in partnership with the Federation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Andrea Jenkins | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Johnny Foster, 711th Human Performance Wing audiologist,...... read more read more

Your browser does not support the audio element.

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis — Inside clinics and hospitals across the two-island nation, U.S. Air Force audiologists are restoring one of the most overlooked senses during Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026. From newborn hearing screenings to fitting patients with hearing aids for the first time, the team is addressing immediate needs while helping Saint Kitts and Nevis strengthen its long-term hearing health system.

During the two-week mission, five U.S. Air Force audiologists and two public health technicians are working alongside local medical professionals to expand access to hearing care, train health workers and support the Federation’s broader effort to develop a national hearing program.

Dr. Sheneil Isles, community health services director for the Saint Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Health, who works closely with the Federation’s hearing health initiatives, said collaboration with the LAMAT audiology team has been both professionally rewarding and personally inspiring.

“The team has a strong culture of collaboration where everyone is willing to share knowledge, support staff development and work together to improve hearing health outcomes,” Isles said. “Their approach reflects technical expertise and genuine empathy for individuals and families within the Federation.”

For Maj. Taylor Paige, a 711th Human Performance Wing audiologist with nine years of experience supporting hearing health and performance research for the Air Force, the mission has provided a new perspective on how audiology care can impact communities abroad. LAMAT 2026 marks her first temporary duty assignment overseas as an audiologist.

“Seeing the need up close was emotional for me,” Paige said. “Working inside another health care system really highlights both the challenges and the opportunity to make a difference.”

Throughout LAMAT 2026, the audiology team has conducted hearing screenings for all demographics, evaluating children and adults, fitted hearing aids, provided follow-up care for patients seen during previous missions and delivered hands-on training to local nurses and health professionals.

The team averages about 25 patients a day across their clinics and expects to see roughly 500 patients by the end of the mission, but the patients aren’t the only ones benefiting from this collaboration.

“We started by teaching the nurses what we’re doing and why it matters,” Paige said. “Seeing their interest and the questions they asked showed they want to build something sustainable.”

As the mission progressed, the team also began identifying a growing challenge involving over-the-counter hearing devices. While these amplifiers may help individuals with mild hearing loss, they’re often ineffective for patients with severe or profound hearing loss.

“We’ve seen patients who were severely or profoundly deaf using devices that weren’t designed for their level of hearing loss,” Paige explained. “Now they’re leaving the clinic with properly fitted hearing aids and they can actually hear. That moment can completely change someone’s life.”

For many, the benefits extend beyond simply hearing sounds again. Early identification through newborn screenings helps ensure children develop speech and language skills, while properly fitted hearing aids allow adults to stay connected with their families and communities.

“Hearing loss is often invisible,” Paige said. “When someone receives the right care and suddenly reconnects with the people around them, it improves their quality of life in ways that are hard to measure.”

Much of that care continues after clinic hours with the audiologists spending their evenings making hearing aid molds and completing fittings so each patient can receive a customized device.

The late nights are just one example of how the team adapts to the unique challenges of providing care in an unfamiliar environment.

Working in a resource-limited environment often requires creativity. Without the ability to send equipment to a manufacturer or laboratory, the team sometimes relies on quick solutions and hands-on problem solving.

“We’re used to relying on large systems and sending things off to a lab,” Paige said. “Here you have to think differently and find solutions with what you have available.”

Paige believes working alongside experienced audiologists has strengthened her technical skills while reinforcing the value of adaptability in austere medical environments.

That experience also supports Air Force medical readiness. In her active-duty role, she conducts hearing-related research focused on hearing protection and support for warfighters downrange. The lessons learned during LAMAT translate directly to those operational environments.

“Some of the projects I support focus on protecting warfighters in deployed locations,” Paige said. “Being here and adapting in real time with limited resources gives you perspective that helps inform those solutions.”

While the mission provides immediate care for patients and enhances readiness for the Airmen, local health leaders say its long-term value lies in strengthening the Federation’s hearing health system.

“The audiology team has highlighted the importance of thinking beyond day-to-day clinical service toward long-term systems development,” Isles said. “Their work is helping strengthen and expand the Federation’s ear and hearing program.”

Isles further explained the collaboration between local health professionals and the LAMAT team helps establish the building blocks for a more coordinated national approach to hearing care.

“One key lesson is that developing a National Hearing Plan begins with consistent service delivery, reliable data, trained personnel and clear referral pathways,” Isles said.

She added that continued partnerships and coordination across the health sector will be essential as Saint Kitts and Nevis work toward building a structured program.

As LAMAT 2026 continues, the audiology team remains focused on two priorities: providing immediate care for patients while supporting the Federation’s long-term hearing health capabilities.