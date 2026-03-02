(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sgt. Frank Del Duca carries the flag for the Opening Ceremonies for the 2026 Winter Olympics [Image 1 of 2]

    Sgt. Frank Del Duca carries the flag for the Opening Ceremonies for the 2026 Winter Olympics

    CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY

    02.06.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Sgt. Frank Del Duca, a member of Team USA Bobsled and U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Soldier-Athlete, carries the flag during the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies on Feb. 6 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (James Reed, Team USA Bobsled)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 16:53
    Location: CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Frank Del Duca carries the flag for the Opening Ceremonies for the 2026 Winter Olympics [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Soldier-Athletes, Soldier-Coaches show competitive spirit, resilience during 2026 Winter Olympics

    IMCOM
    Milan2026

