Date Taken: 02.06.2026 Date Posted: 03.04.2026 16:53 Photo ID: 9549294 VIRIN: 260206-A-ZZ999-1001 Resolution: 6747x4498 Size: 5.53 MB Location: CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, IT

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Sgt. Frank Del Duca carries the flag for the Opening Ceremonies for the 2026 Winter Olympics [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.