    Navy Band performs for Hershey students [Image 10 of 11]

    Navy Band performs for Hershey students

    HERSHEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Students from Hershey High School play side-by-side members of the U.S. Navy Concert Band at Hershey Middle School in Hershey, Pennsylvania, March 4, 2026. The stop was part of the Navy Concert Band’s 2026 spring tour across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. The Navy Band supports music education through outreach initiatives including clinics, masterclasses, composition contests, the International Saxophone Symposium, side-by-side performances with local students, and school assembly programs in the National Capital Region and communities visited during national tours.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 15:38
    Photo ID: 9549191
    VIRIN: 260304-N-OA196-1022
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.03 MB
    Location: HERSHEY, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band performs for Hershey students [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Music in the Schools
    Navy Band
    2026 Tour
    Hershey Pennsylvannia

