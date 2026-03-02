Navy Band performs for Hershey students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from Hershey High School play side-by-side members of the U.S. Navy Concert Band at Hershey Middle School in Hershey, Pennsylvania, March 4, 2026. The stop was part of the Navy Concert Band’s 2026 spring tour across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. The Navy Band supports music education through outreach initiatives including clinics, masterclasses, composition contests, the International Saxophone Symposium, side-by-side performances with local students, and school assembly programs in the National Capital Region and communities visited during national tours.