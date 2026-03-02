Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Holds All Hands Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (March 4, 2026) — Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Quentin Cooper, right, presents a Letter of Commendation to Mr. Scott Williams, for his selection as SWESC's Fiscal Year 25, 'Junior Civilian of the Year' during an All Hands Call, Mar. 4, on board Naval Station Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)