    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Holds All Hands Awards Ceremony [Image 24 of 26]

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Holds All Hands Awards Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Glunt  

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes

    NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (March 4, 2026) — Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Quentin Cooper, right, presents a Letter of Commendation to Mr. Scott Williams, for his selection as SWESC's Fiscal Year 25, 'Junior Civilian of the Year' during an All Hands Call, Mar. 4, on board Naval Station Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 15:31
    Photo ID: 9549152
    VIRIN: 260304-N-RN782-1084
    Resolution: 1798x1200
    Size: 610.7 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Holds All Hands Awards Ceremony [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Brian Glunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC)
    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC)
    U.S. Navy
    Naval Station (NAVSTA) Great Lakes

