USAFA 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Bhret Clay, left, and Jayda McNabb fight for possession of the ball against the opposing team during a game against the University of Wyoming at Clune Arena on Feb. 25, 2026 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated Wyoming 69-61. (U.S Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gracie Nowlan)