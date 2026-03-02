(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA 2026 [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAFA 2026

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gracie Nowlan 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Emily Adams searches for an open teammate during a game against the University of Wyoming at Clune Arena on Feb. 25, 2026 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated Wyoming 69-61. (U.S Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gracie Nowlan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 13:46
    Photo ID: 9548966
    VIRIN: 260225-F-DD175-1006
    Resolution: 2745x1826
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Gracie Nowlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Basketball 2026
    USAFA 2026
    USAFA 2026
    USAFA 2026
    USAFA 2026
    USAFA 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFA
    Colorado Springs
    Air Force
    Air Force Academy
    freedom 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery