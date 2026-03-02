R2 Performance Centers provide customized performance and resilience training and education to Soldiers that will help them sustain personal readiness, enhance resilience, improve human performance and build unit cohesion. Training is available at centers Army-wide for active-duty military, reservists, guard members, Family members and DA Civilians.
R2 Program Builds Mental Readiness to Strengthen Warfighting at Fort Bragg
