    NTAG Pittsburgh Recruiters Host a Delayed Entry Program Meeting [Image 9 of 9]

    NTAG Pittsburgh Recruiters Host a Delayed Entry Program Meeting

    CRANBERRY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    260302-N-CM740-1096 CRANBERRY, Pa. (March 2, 2026) - Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Noah Anderson, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, leads future Sailors in physical training during a delayed entry program meeting, Rose E. Schneider Family YMCA, March 2, 2026. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 12:37
    Photo ID: 9548825
    VIRIN: 260302-N-CM740-1096
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: CRANBERRY, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Pittsburgh Recruiters Host a Delayed Entry Program Meeting [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

