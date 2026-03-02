NTAG Pittsburgh Recruiters Host a Delayed Entry Program Meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260302-N-CM740-1088 CRANBERRY, Pa. (March 2, 2026) - Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Noah Anderson, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, leads future Sailors in physical training during a delayed entry program meeting, Rose E. Schneider Family YMCA, March 2, 2026. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)