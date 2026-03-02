HHC, 336th E-MIB Annual Townhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Harris, Jr. addresses the Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Feb. 8, 2026 during the annual townhall address. (U.S. Army Reserve Photos by 1st Lt. Michaela Parrish).