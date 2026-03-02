(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HHC, 336th E-MIB Annual Townhall [Image 2 of 5]

    HHC, 336th E-MIB Annual Townhall

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michaela Parrish 

    336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Harris, Jr. addresses the Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Feb. 8, 2026 during the annual townhall address. (U.S. Army Reserve Photos by 1st Lt. Michaela Parrish).

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 12:28
    Photo ID: 9548819
    VIRIN: 260208-A-GD928-4857
    Resolution: 5926x4479
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

