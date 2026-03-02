(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VNG Soldiers, Airmen head to Finland for annual training [Image 5 of 7]

    VNG Soldiers, Airmen head to Finland for annual training

    SANDSTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Mike Vrabel 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen load vehicles and equipment onto a C-17 operated by the North Carolina National Guard ahead of a flight to Finland Feb. 23, 2026, at Richmond International Airport in Sandston, Virginia. The Soldiers and Airmen are assigned to the Troutville-based 229th Chemical Company and the Richmond-based 34th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package, or CERFP. The VNG personnel will conduct their annual training during an exchange in Finland in support of the State Partnership Program, in which Virginia and Finland have been formal partners since 2024. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mike Vrabel)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 12:26
    Photo ID: 9548815
    VIRIN: 260223-Z-RW533-1016
    Resolution: 4363x2869
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: SANDSTON, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VNG Soldiers, Airmen head to Finland for annual training [Image 7 of 7], by Mike Vrabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Virginia National Guard
    VNG
    34th CERFP
    Air Force
    Army
    229th Chemical Company

