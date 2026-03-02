VNG Soldiers, Airmen head to Finland for annual training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen load vehicles and equipment onto a C-17 operated by the North Carolina National Guard ahead of a flight to Finland Feb. 23, 2026, at Richmond International Airport in Sandston, Virginia. The Soldiers and Airmen are assigned to the Troutville-based 229th Chemical Company and the Richmond-based 34th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package, or CERFP. The VNG personnel will conduct their annual training during an exchange in Finland in support of the State Partnership Program, in which Virginia and Finland have been formal partners since 2024. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mike Vrabel)