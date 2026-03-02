Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division (LI) officials open the Community Information Exchange with a cake-cutting ceremony March 4, 2026, to promote the annual Army Emergency Relief (AER) campaign. Pictured are Master Sgt. Deantoni Littleton, 10th Mountain Division HHBN S3 Operations sergeant major; Maj. Richard Steinouer, 10th Mountain Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion executive officer; Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Burns, Fort Drum garrison senior enlisted adviser; Col. Jennifer Mykins, 10th Mountain Division (LI) deputy commander for support; and Col. Jason Adler, Fort Drum garrison commander. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
Soldiers helping Soldiers: Fort Drum launches annual AER campaign
