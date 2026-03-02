(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers helping Soldiers: Fort Drum launches annual AER campaign [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers helping Soldiers: Fort Drum launches annual AER campaign

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division (LI) officials open the Community Information Exchange with a cake-cutting ceremony March 4, 2026, to promote the annual Army Emergency Relief (AER) campaign. Pictured are Master Sgt. Deantoni Littleton, 10th Mountain Division HHBN S3 Operations sergeant major; Maj. Richard Steinouer, 10th Mountain Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion executive officer; Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Burns, Fort Drum garrison senior enlisted adviser; Col. Jennifer Mykins, 10th Mountain Division (LI) deputy commander for support; and Col. Jason Adler, Fort Drum garrison commander. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 11:06
    Photo ID: 9548609
    VIRIN: 260304-A-XX986-1002
    Resolution: 3533x2651
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers helping Soldiers: Fort Drum launches annual AER campaign [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers helping Soldiers: Fort Drum launches annual AER campaign
    Soldiers helping Soldiers: Fort Drum launches annual AER campaign

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers helping Soldiers: Fort Drum launches annual AER campaign

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery