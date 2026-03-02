(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers helping Soldiers: Fort Drum launches annual AER campaign [Image 1 of 2]

    Soldiers helping Soldiers: Fort Drum launches annual AER campaign

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Col. Jason Adler, Fort Drum garrison commander, places a ceremonial AER donation card in the drop box following the cake-cutting ceremony March 4, 2026, to kick off the 2026 Army Emergency Relief campaign on post. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 11:06
    Photo ID: 9548595
    VIRIN: 260304-A-XX986-1001
    Resolution: 4080x3072
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Soldiers helping Soldiers: Fort Drum launches annual AER campaign [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldiers helping Soldiers: Fort Drum launches annual AER campaign
    Soldiers helping Soldiers: Fort Drum launches annual AER campaign

    Soldiers helping Soldiers: Fort Drum launches annual AER campaign

    Fort Drum, 10th Mountain Division, AER, Fort Drum AER, IMCOM, AMC

