    Meet NNSY's Journey Level Leaders: Monica Vann and Larry Stafford [Image 1 of 2]

    Meet NNSY's Journey Level Leaders: Monica Vann and Larry Stafford

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Larry Stafford, Code 293 Combat Systems Electronics Technician, is one of Norfolk Naval Shipyard's representatives in the NAVSEA Journey Level Leaders (JLL) Program for 2026.

    This work, Meet NNSY's Journey Level Leaders: Monica Vann and Larry Stafford [Image 2 of 2], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Meet NNSY's Journey Level Leaders: Monica Vann and Larry Stafford

    NAVSEA
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Journey Level Leaders (JLL) Program

