Meet NNSY's Journey Level Leaders: Monica Vann and Larry Stafford

In the February 2026 Service to the Fleet, we shared that seven individuals – six stationed at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and one from Naval Regional Maintenance Department, Kings Bay (NRMD-KB) – were accepted into the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Journey Level Leadership (JLL) program for 2026. This month, we’re highlighting two of these individuals - Code 293 Combat Systems Electronics Technician Larry Stafford, and Code 900Q Nuclear Assessment Improvement Coordinator Monica Vann – who are excited for their JLL Journey.



This one-year initiative invites high-performing civilian employees who have demonstrated progressive leadership experience and seek to expand their horizons to join other representatives across the enterprise in a hybrid environment for learning. With classroom instruction, networking opportunities, team building, a 90-day rotation, and a Capstone project pursuing an issue that aligns with the NAVSEA Campaign Plan – this experience not only builds up their toolbelt for future endeavors but also connects them directly to headquarters, the other shipyards, warfare centers, regional maintenance centers, and other areas across the enterprise that they may have never been linked to previously in their daily roles.



Stay tuned to upcoming Service to the Fleet editions where we’ll highlight more of the NNSY/NRMD-KB representatives taking on the JLL program and hear their thoughts and goals as they press forward. To learn more about the JLL program and to stay up-to-date with future announcements for application, please visit [https://flankspeed.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NAVSEA_JLL](https://flankspeed.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NAVSEA_JLL).



Larry Stafford, Code 293 Combat Systems Electronics Technician



Stafford is the lead technician for the Ultra High Frequency Satellite Communications System for the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Project at NNSY. He recently learned of the JLL Program and the opportunities it could present for networking at different sites within the enterprise and expanding one’s leadership skills, and decided to apply.



“I wanted to enhance my own skills and gain a deeper understanding of the inner workings of NAVSEA, so I took the leap,” said Stafford. He was thrilled to be accepted into 2026’s cadre and is looking forward to what opportunities would present themselves to him and his teammates. “These types of programs from the NAVSEA Leadership Development Continuum (LDC) are important to allow the existing leadership to see the skillset and interests of the new generation of personnel that are working in the various locations within NAVSEA. They allow the new personnel an opportunity to see other areas that might interest them in their future endeavors and may entice them to stay and grow within NAVSEA.”



When it comes to workforce development, Stafford thinks that programs like the LDC and the JLL are essential offerings to those looking for ways to grow in their professional journey. “If you have the slightest goals of being a higher-level employee or just want to add to your skillset apply every time its open,” he said. “The worst that could happen is you don’t get accepted. Keep trying and working to develop yourself – and apply whenever you can to opportunities.”



Monica Vann, Code 900Q Nuclear Assessment Improvement Coordinator



Vann works as a Quality Advocate at NNSY, with her duties including leading a high-performing team responsible for verifying compliance with stringent technical requirements, conducting thorough research to resolve ambiguities and ensure clarity, delivering comprehensive analysis reports and information briefings to management, and ensuring alignment with nuclear mechanical operations. She takes the challenges of each day head-on, ready to serve the Navy – as well as continue to develop into the leader she aims to be.



During her inquiries regarding the NNSY Executive Development Program, another leadership program offered through the shipyard, she came across information for the JLL and the NAVSEA LDC initiatives that were available. With detailed announcements going over the application process, Vann decided to take a chance and applied – securing one of the slots for the 2026 cadre.



“My primary goal is to acquire comprehensive knowledge and refine my people and process skills to foster enhanced personnel development,” said Vann. “I believe the insights gained from this opportunity will significantly increase my contributions to the NAVSEA organization.”



Vann feels that workforce development programs like the LDC and the JLL are essential to help employees feel empowered in their professional growth. “These programs are immensely important because it creates a beneficial ripple effect that continues to evolve far into the future,” she explained. “Gaining practical understanding through immersion in areas outside of current responsibilities provides individuals with valuable knowledge and training, fostering their professional evolution. To maintain its strategic advantage, NAVSEA is investing in workforce development and introducing more opportunities for innovative thinkers to professionally mature within the enterprise. It’s important that if anyone is looking to apply to these programs, I implore you to shoot your shot. Pursue opportunities proactively, as unforeseen positive outcomes may arise from your initiative. It is crucial to acknowledge and appreciate the significant value and influence you contribute both to the organization and your specific area of responsibility. Take that chance, every time, and you’ll see the rewards for your passion and effort.”