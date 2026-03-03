(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    March 3, 2026 -- Commander, Military Sealift Command visits MSC Engineering Teams [Image 5 of 5]

    March 3, 2026 -- Commander, Military Sealift Command visits MSC Engineering Teams

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by William Dodge 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    NORFOLK, Va. — Rear Adm. Benjamin R. Nicholson, left, commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), speaks with Ryan Soriano, center, and Brian Means, both naval architects working for MSC’s Technical Division, during a visit with MSC’s engineering department in building N-19 at Naval Station Norfolk, March 3, 2026. MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 08:38
    Photo ID: 9548272
    VIRIN: 260303-N-GP524-1274
    Resolution: 7294x4863
    Size: 8.1 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March 3, 2026 -- Commander, Military Sealift Command visits MSC Engineering Teams [Image 5 of 5], by William Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    March 3, 2026 -- Commander, Military Sealift Command visits MSC Engineering Teams

    TAGS

    employee appreciation
    We Deliver
    United we Sail
    Naval Station Norfolk
    Sailor to Mariner

