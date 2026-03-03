March 3, 2026 -- Commander, Military Sealift Command visits MSC Engineering Teams

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. — Rear Adm. Benjamin R. Nicholson, left, commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), speaks with Ryan Soriano, center, and Brian Means, both naval architects working for MSC’s Technical Division, during a visit with MSC’s engineering department in building N-19 at Naval Station Norfolk, March 3, 2026. MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge)