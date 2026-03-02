GT 255: ICBM Test Launch Verifies Multiple Reentry Vehicle and System Reliability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launches during an operational test at 11:01 p.m. Pacific Time Mar. 3, 2026, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches help ensure the U.S. ICBM fleet is ready, reliable and effective. This launch, designated GT 255, was scheduled years ago, and was not in response to world events. It is a key component of a data-driven program that has been in place for decades, involving over 300 similar tests designed to validate the performance of the weapon system. The data collected from these routine tests is essential for ongoing and future force development. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)