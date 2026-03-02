(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    GT 255: ICBM Test Launch Verifies Multiple Reentry Vehicle and System Reliability [Image 3 of 3]

    GT 255: ICBM Test Launch Verifies Multiple Reentry Vehicle and System Reliability

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launches during an operational test at 11:01 p.m. Pacific Time Mar. 3, 2026, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches help ensure the U.S. ICBM fleet is ready, reliable and effective. This launch, designated GT 255, was scheduled years ago, and was not in response to world events. It is a key component of a data-driven program that has been in place for decades, involving over 300 similar tests designed to validate the performance of the weapon system. The data collected from these routine tests is essential for ongoing and future force development. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 04:22
    Photo ID: 9548044
    VIRIN: 260304-X-VJ291-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GT 255: ICBM Test Launch Verifies Multiple Reentry Vehicle and System Reliability [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ICBM
    AFGSC
    Glory Trip
    Missile
    GT 255

