US Army Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Reservists conduct bilateral exchange

On January 30, 2026, the U.S. Army Reserve Affairs Directorate (USARJ) hosted the 11th iteration of the Triannual Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SME-E) and Key Leader Engagement (KLE) with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Reserve Linguist Candidates. This event, one day out of a 10-day training program, marked a pivotal moment for the linguist candidates as they transitioned from civilians to JGSDF soldiers, ready to serve their nation and contribute to multinational operations.
